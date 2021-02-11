Cowen Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Price Target to $45.00

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, FinViz reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDS-A. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $38.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

