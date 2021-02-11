Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,811,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,487,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other news, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $158,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

