Cortex Market Capitalization Hits $43.97 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Cortex has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $43.97 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.46 or 0.01114916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00054604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.49 or 0.05414001 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 95.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044140 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.