Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,766. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

