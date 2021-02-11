Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of CRSR opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

