Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.