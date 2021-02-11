Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $13.34.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
