Cormark Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Reduce

Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CGC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

