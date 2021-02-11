Cormark Boosts Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) Price Target to C$6.30

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$3.90 to C$6.30 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

IDG stock opened at C$5.09 on Monday. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 912.59. The firm has a market cap of C$138.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.43.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$365.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada and the United States. The company also offers toy, baby, wellness, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 88 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; 94 small format stores under the Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company banners; and one store in Short Hills, New Jersey.

