CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading 6.1% Higher

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.63. 1,649,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,104,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The firm has a market cap of $939.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,933 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 781,694 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 515,439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 484,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 585,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

