Copperleaf Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,556,207 shares of company stock worth $422,395,601. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $271.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $774.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

