Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Copa stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

