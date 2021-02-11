Contrasting Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68% Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Laredo Petroleum and Chaparral Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38 Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 33.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Chaparral Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.48 -$342.46 million $14.80 2.28 Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.00 -$468.95 million $0.45 N/A

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Chaparral Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Chaparral Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

