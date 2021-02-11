Contrasting Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and Cincinnati Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Financial 2 2 1 0 1.80

Cincinnati Financial has a consensus target price of $72.83, indicating a potential downside of 18.20%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Cincinnati Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.14 -$28.60 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Financial $7.92 billion 1.81 $2.00 billion $4.20 21.20

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Cincinnati Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A Cincinnati Financial N/A 5.14% 1.88%

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred annuities and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

