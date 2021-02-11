Contrasting Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts -13.99% -6.41% -3.29% Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Bally’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.15 billion 1.54 $55.40 million $2.19 7.11 Bally’s $523.58 million 3.51 $55.13 million $1.81 33.36

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bally’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 2 4 0 2.43 Bally’s 0 1 2 0 2.67

Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.83%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $62.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Bally’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bally’s beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of December 23, 2020, it owned and operated 11 casinos that comprise 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables, and 2,941 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across seven states. Bally's Corporation has an agreement with Ira Lubert to design, develop, construct, and manage a category 4 licensed casino. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

