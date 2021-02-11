ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on WISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,333,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

WISH stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.68. 2,312,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.