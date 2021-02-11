Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $154,797.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $154,797.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 67.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01103811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.34 or 0.05358823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019067 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars.

