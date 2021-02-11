Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.62.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $234.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,373. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $241.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.