Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE ED opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.
