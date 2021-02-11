CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Announces Earnings Results

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Shares of CEIX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $253.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

