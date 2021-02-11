CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.54

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.54 and last traded at $122.52, with a volume of 9371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.96.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3,008.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $62,585.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $25,207,755.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,706. 5.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CONMED by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

