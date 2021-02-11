Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 293,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,038. The firm has a market cap of $475.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $36.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $333,586.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,112 shares of company stock worth $888,616. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.