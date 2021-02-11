Comparing JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get JV Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JV Group and Spirit Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JV Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Realty Capital 1 4 6 0 2.45

Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $40.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.00%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than JV Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JV Group and Spirit Realty Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JV Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital $516.43 million 8.64 $175.27 million $3.34 12.28

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than JV Group.

Profitability

This table compares JV Group and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JV Group N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital 0.46% 0.07% 0.04%

Risk and Volatility

JV Group has a beta of 7.72, meaning that its stock price is 672% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of JV Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats JV Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JV Group Company Profile

JV Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Prestige Prime Office, Limited provided furnished, equipped, and staffed office space. The company was formerly known as ASPI, Inc. and changed its name to JV Group, Inc. in April 2012. JV Group, Inc. is based in Arvada, Colorado.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Receive News & Ratings for JV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.