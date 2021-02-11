Comparing Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Axtel alerts:

Axtel has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axtel and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axtel N/A N/A N/A ATN International -0.76% 0.68% 0.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Axtel and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A ATN International 0 0 3 0 3.00

ATN International has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.20%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Axtel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axtel and ATN International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ATN International $438.72 million 1.68 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -421.27

Axtel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATN International.

Summary

ATN International beats Axtel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. This segment also offers managed information technology services to commercial customers; and wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The US Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest United States; consumer and enterprise mobile and fixed telecommunications services; and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to commercial and industrial customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2019, it operated twelve retail stores in US Telecom segment and nineteen retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.