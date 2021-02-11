Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 69,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

