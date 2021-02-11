Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading 7.3% Higher

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.89. 1,588,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,391,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $39,778,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,768,404 shares of company stock worth $132,789,001. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Community Health Systems by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

