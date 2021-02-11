Community Financial Services Group LLC Lowers Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

