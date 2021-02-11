Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $8.97 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.8% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 35,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 3,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $118.33. 42,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.95. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

