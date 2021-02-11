Community Financial Services Group LLC Decreases Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lowered its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Total by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,454,000 after buying an additional 180,679 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Total by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 462,380 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Total by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at about $50,298,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.98. 23,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,195. The company has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $49.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.9583 dividend. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

