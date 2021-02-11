Community Financial Services Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up about 1.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fortis by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Fortis by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.75. 6,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,654. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

