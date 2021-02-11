Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 17.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Autodesk by 27.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

ADSK stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.