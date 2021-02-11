Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Up 5.9%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $9.76. 463,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 290,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The stock has a market cap of $303.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

