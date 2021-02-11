Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Sells $683,373.96 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $683,373.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CBSH opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after acquiring an additional 929,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220,552 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,158,000 after purchasing an additional 99,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

