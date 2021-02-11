Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 164,221 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,169. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.