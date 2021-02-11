Comerica Bank Sells 405 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Green Dot worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 269,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $53.25 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director J Chris Brewster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 863,149 shares of company stock valued at $46,184,992. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

