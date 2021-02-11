Comerica Bank Sells 2,487 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veritex were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,593 shares of company stock worth $868,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

