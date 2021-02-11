Comerica Bank Sells 1,082 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14,266.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.1% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $119.38.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

