Comerica Bank Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Vision by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,796,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,404,000 after buying an additional 161,275 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,270.82, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

