Comerica Bank Buys 3,070 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Winmark were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

WINA stock opened at $181.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total transaction of $155,151.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,424.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

