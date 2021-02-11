Comerica Bank Buys 2,555 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of 8X8 worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 8X8 by 71.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 88.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in 8X8 by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

NYSE EGHT opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

