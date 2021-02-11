Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 210,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

