Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) versus Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Limbach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Limbach 1.11% 12.58% 2.27%

This table compares Color Star Technology and Limbach’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $43.65 million 1.32 -$11.63 million ($0.44) -2.39 Limbach $553.33 million 0.19 -$1.77 million $0.27 48.15

Limbach has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology. Color Star Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limbach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Color Star Technology and Limbach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Limbach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Limbach shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Limbach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limbach beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, prefabrication of mechanical systems and components, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves healthcare facilities; public and private colleges, universities, research centers and K-12 facilities; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, including casinos, and amusement rides; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; office building and other commercial structures; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. It operates in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan. Limbach Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

