Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Jennifer Daniels Sells 20,692 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

