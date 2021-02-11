Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Announces Earnings Results

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $227.18.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

