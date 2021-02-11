CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

CMS stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

