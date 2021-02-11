CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 14th total of 887,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,096,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLWD remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday. 66,823,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,037,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. CloudCommerce has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc provides data driven solutions worldwide. Its solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. The company offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services.

