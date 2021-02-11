Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) Shares Gap Up to $754.00

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $754.00, but opened at $819.50. Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) shares last traded at $804.50, with a volume of 231,495 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 716.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 672.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

