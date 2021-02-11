Clifford Walker Sells 840 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $71,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,943,823.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Clifford Walker sold 2,400 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $205,848.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $88.68 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 284,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 122,145 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

