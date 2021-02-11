Clever Leaves Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,857 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,986% compared to the typical daily volume of 125 put options.

NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

