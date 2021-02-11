Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Down to $17.33

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $16.03. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 816,506 shares changing hands.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

