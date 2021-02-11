ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) were up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 220,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 301,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $452.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. Equities analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

